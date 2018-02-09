Tom Brady Finally Sends Love To The Eagles, His Fans & More After Super Bowl Loss

Tom Brady breaks his silence after the Patriots suffered a brutal loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. The QB actually thanked the Eagles in his long message…

After five days of “reflecting” Tom Brady, 40, is ready to talk about New England’s tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52. The QB took to Instagram on February 9, with a long and heartfelt message accompanied by a photo of him and teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 38. In the post — which was centered around a message of “gratitude” — Brady thanked his teammates, family, friends, Patriots coaches, New England fans and even the Philadelphia Eagles. He also expressed that the Super Bowl loss was a “learning experience.” Read Brady’s full message below:

It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.

Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win.

Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.

Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)

Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are.

And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.

Thank you all. I love you all.

Best, Tom

Brady’s Instagram post came on the same morning the Boston Herald published a story, citing sources that Brady was demanding a contract similar to former Patriots backup QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, 26, and would opt out of organized team activities if he didn’t get it. However, the Herald later removed the story from its website.

Brady threw for a record 505 yards and three touchdowns in New England’s 41-33 loss to Philadelphia. Although the loss weighed heavy on Brady — who would’ve scored his sixth Super Bowl ring at SB52 at age 40 — reassured fans that he would be back next season. “I expect to be back,” Brady said during the post-game. “It’s 15 minutes after the game ended, so I would like to process this. I don’t see why I wouldn’t be back.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brady will win a ring next year?