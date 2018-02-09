‘The Four’: DJ Khaled & Fergie Reveal Plans For Even ‘Greater’ Season 2 — ‘The Ideas Are Flowing’

‘The Four’ crowned its first winner and has been renewed for a second season. We talked EXCLUSIVELY with DJ Khaled and Fergie about what they have in store in season 2!

Evvie McKinney, 20, was announced as the first-ever winner of The Four during the show’s exciting season finale on Feb. 8. Just hours before, FOX announced that The Four had been renewed for a second season. The new season will premiere in the summer of 2018. Following the finale, HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with judge DJ Khaled, 42, and host Fergie, 42, about what’s ahead. Will the show make any major changes?

“We got season 2, and I am very excited about being on season 2. When I got the call to do the show, I told everybody to be ready for the biggest show on TV. And that is what is happening, it is the biggest show on TV hands down! The biggest show on TV from 8 o’clock for two hours straight — it’s the biggest! And it’s only going to continue to be greater, so I am sure we are going to get together and do more greater things. This was our first time doing it, and so many ideas are flowing, and that is what is so good about the show. A lot of things that you have seen was just natural honesty, the truth, [it was] organic, and vibes are happening. The show is exploding, and that is what you are supposed to do!”

Fergie noted that the show will have to “bring it” in the same way it did this season with incredible artists. “The second season has the pressure of bringing it!” Fergie told HollywoodLife.com. “Just like the first season, I feel like we have had amazing talent on the show. I was so impressed. I feel like we have more talent on this show, and I was so proud of these artists coming up. They impressed me! I have to say I was really impressed. I just have to say we have to bring it the same way we brought it this season. With the talent, we have to start there.”

