Team USA Dazzle In Their Official Outfits At Winter Olympics’ Opening Ceremony

As the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony held its parade of nations, the women and men of Team USA proudly represented the United States of America in their red, white and blue uniforms. With Erin Hamlin leading the team, waving “Old Glory” as the USA flag bearer, the athletes looked incredible in their Ralph Lauren uniforms during the Feb. 9 event. The parkas looked incredibly warm, which is good because the temperatures were around 31-degrees in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Team USA unveiled their uniforms in January, and these coats are more than just patriotic. They’re scientific: the parka adjusts to the athlete’s ideal temperature and can provide heat up to 11 hours. “Ralph Lauren is excited by the convergence of fashion and function, and we are committed to supporting Team USA athletes by outfitting them with the latest innovative technology,” David Lauren, chief innovation officer for Ralph Lauren, said in a statement, per TeamUsa.org.

“We’re proud that we’ve worked so closely with the athletes, as well as the U.S. Olympic Committee, to keep evolving and improving. The uniform celebrates the American spirit, with iconic pieces updated with modern details and technical fabrications,” David added. The whole look is rugged chic, as it included a slim jean with moto-inspired seaming, and an intarsia-knit wool sweater. Team USA also had a navy wool ski hat, a USA-themed classic navy bandanna, a leather belt, brown suede explorer gloves with fringe and hand-beading, and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

Though, while the famous drag queen Willam Belli says “my favorite color is fringe,” the fringe on Team USA’s gloves didn’t go over well when first introduced. They were called “lumberjack-themed oven mitts,” by Deadspin, and Twitter wasn’t much nicer. Though, if they keep the hands warm, perhaps everyone can forgive this fashion faux pax? Or will these gold-medal Olympians land on the “Worst Dressed” list? We’ll have to wait and see.

