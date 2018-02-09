Solange Dyes Her Hair Blonde & We’re Living For Her Makeover: Love Or Loathe?

Solange pulled off a gorgeous makeover & is now rocking blonde hair! Check out her new look that you’re sure to love here in the pics below!

Solange, 31, has a whole new ‘do and we totally approve! The 31-year-old decided to have a complete hair makeover by going fully blonde, debuting the new look in an afro at the New York Fashion Week event celebrating Giovanni Morelli‘s takeover of the creative director position for the Stuart Weitzman brand on Feb. 8. Needless to say, she looked stunning! She also showed off her new blonde hair on Instagram with a part down the middle. Displaying her new look in the pic show above, her selfie also showcased her in a sexy black outfit that had cutouts in the midriff. While you decide which look of the two hair makeovers is your favorite, check out her gorgeous afro she rocked at the Stuart Weitzman Fall-Winter 2018 presentation below!

We reported earlier how both Solange and Kanye West, 40, were featured in Helmut Lang‘s campaign in Jan. 2018. While some might consider this to be a slight by Solange aimed at Jay-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, Solange has been vocal in the past about her love of the brand and how Helmut Lang inspired her to go into fashion. All potential feuds aside — Solange adores Helmut Lang!

For over six months, Solange has been battling an autonomic disorder, which forced her to cancel her New Year’s performance. The condition affects the body’s central nervous function, it’s unclear what exact symptoms might be suffering from due to the “complicated disorder.” Click here to see pics of celebs, including Solange and Jay-Z, who have gotten into fist fights!

