Simon Cowell Pushing For A One Direction Reunion: If The Spice Girls Can Do It, So Can 1D

Dying to see One Direction reunite?! You’re not alone! Now we’re hearing their pal Simon Cowell is hoping to make it happen!

In case you hadn’t heard, the Spice Girls are reportedly planning a reunion tour! They are hammering out the details on a world tour for the summer, according to TMZ. This insanely exciting news has fans wonder when another British group might decide to reunite and hit the road again. Of course we mean One Direction! Well now, thanks to our sources, we’re learning that Simon Cowell, 58, the guy who first discovered them, is rallying to get them back together for their fans! Head here to take a look back at the boy band through the years!

“Simon, like so many, wants One Direction to reunite and it’s an uphill battle at best but Simon knows that they owe him a few favors if and when he asks,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So he has talked to some of the boys, not all but if and when the Spice Girls reunion gets off the ground and ends up being a huge success, he will ask all the boys to get back together sooner than they probably even would want because he is convinced it would work as he wants at least one more album from them before everything is all said and done.” It’s an exciting thought but can Simon convince the boys to actually do it!? After all, they have clearly gone their separate ways with thriving solo careers now.

And would this reunion involve all 5 of the group’s original members? Remember Zayn Malik‘s, 25, departure was fairly dramatic and he hasn’t hesitated to take shots at the boy band since. “I never really wanted to be there in the band,” Zayn said in a Beats 1 interview. “I just gave it a go because I was there at the time. When I realized the direction we were going in, mind the pun, with the music, I instantly realized it wasn’t for me because I couldn’t put any input in.” Fingers crossed Simon can work his magic!

