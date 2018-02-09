Did Selena Gomez & Her Mom End Feud? Mandy Gushes Over Daughter’s ‘Positive Influence’ & More

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, wrote a sweet tribute to Sel on Instagram and it seems they’re no longer feuding! See it here.

Has the long war finally ended? Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have been in a huge feud centered around her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber. But after months of publicly fighting, Mandy’s apparently waved the white flag. She took to her production company’s Instagram page to gush over her daughter and her success with the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why! Here’s what she wrote:

“@selenagomez & @katherinelangford #13RY The ladies that could! One from Grand Prairie, One from Perth! Both discovered from worldwide searches for roles that changed their path to have powerful positive influences on the future. Amazing to witness this from Day 1!!! Congrats.”

What the what is happening? Mandy escalated their feud in mid-January after the mother and daughter were reportedly trying to work through their Justin-related issues. She said on Instagram that she tried to warn Selena that she shouldn’t work with Woody Allen, but her advice “fell on deaf ears.” “No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to.”

Selena definitely wants to reconnect with her mom. They’ve fought in the past. They reportedly fell out in 2014, but reunited to produce 13 Reasons Why together. But as soon as Selena got back together with Justin, things took a turn for the worst. This isn’t Justin’s fault, but it’s been incredibly tense since he got back in the picture! Hopefully, Mandy posting this Instagram message about Selena (and 13 Reasons star Katherine Langford) means they’re finally making up!

