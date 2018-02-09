Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber ‘Wrapped Around Each Other’ On Concert Date Night: Romantic Details

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an adorable date night at a Rex Orange County concert. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they couldn’t contain their PDA.

Can’t keep their hands to themselves! While Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, have kept their romance undercover for most of 2018, they finally had an adorable date night on Feb. 8 when they hit up a Rex Orange County show at LA’s El Rey theater. After the concert they went backstage to talk to singer Alex O’Connor, 19, and put on a totally adorable PDA show. “Selena and Justin were backstage after the show talking to Alex (real name of Rex Orange County) they were both so warm and humble. Justin was doing most of the talking, Selena was more quiet. She was holding Justin’s hand and smiling a lot,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When they were leaving Justin put his arm around Selena and she had her arm around him, they were practically wrapped around each other, like they couldn’t get close enough,” our insider adds. The couple has seemed to contain their public outings to church services or his weekly hockey game, so it’s adorable that the singers had a cute date night to see the up and coming British artist.

So far we’ve only had a couple of Jelena sightings in 2018, much unlike the very public love fest they put on display after rekindling their romance back in October. They attended a hot pilates workout on Jan. 3 where they got the sweat on then went their separate ways for the rest of the month. Sel reportedly sought treatment for anxiety and depression in New York while Justin took the time to bond with mom Pattie Mallette, 41, taking her on a long relaxing vacation to the Maldives. The two were apart for so long that people were starting to think that they had broken up! Now the couple is back in each other’s arms just in time for Valentine’s Day. This will be their first super romantic holiday together in years so we can’t wait to see what the Biebs has in store for his lady next week.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Justin will get Selena for Valentine’s Day?