Sarah Jessica Parker Gives New Hope For ‘SATC 3’: No ‘Substantive’ Ruling That It’s Not Happening

All hope for a third ‘Sex and the City’ movie is not lost! Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the project isn’t a definite no-go after Kim Cattrall said she wouldn’t reprise her role.

After Kim Cattrall, 61., vowed to never come back as Sex and the City‘s Samantha, it seemed like a third movie based on the beloved TV series would never happen. But Carrie Bradshaw herself is instilling hope in fans once again. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Paley Center for Media’s “An Evening With The Cast Of Divorce, Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, confirmed that nothing has been confirmed. “We’ve not had that specific conversation, but I mean, I think everybody’s inclined to consider it,” she said at the New York City event on Feb. 9. “In all sincerity, there has not been a real post-it not happening. There’s really not been a substantive conversation.”

The actress went on to add that working on the show meant a lot to her and the cast, but can’t say for sure whether they’ll be reprising their roles. “I think we all feel enormously lucky to have had the experience we had together — Kim, Kristin [Davis], Cynthia [Nixon] and myself,” she added. “That’s been really meaningful to us. Whether we get to tell another chapter of that story, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

But even if Kim is the reason another film installment doesn’t come to fruition, the Divorce star still cares about her. Earlier this month, she sent “love and condolences” to her former co-star after her brother Christopher was found dead. Sarah explained why she reached out to Kim during this difficult time. “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” she told ET. Cynthia, who played Miranda on the series, also sent her own messages of support in the comments section of Kim’s Instagram post announcing her sibling’s passing. Even if a movie doesn’t happen, we’re glad these women are still standing by each other in times of need.

