Bobby Berk: New ‘Queer Eye’ Star Reveals Why He’s ‘Feeling The Pressure’ With The Reboot

It’s been 15 years since Queer Eye for the Straight Eye changed television forever. The groundbreaking series returns to Netflix with an all-new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion). HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bobby at the season 1 premiere event about whether or not he feels the pressure in rebooting such a beloved show. He admitted that this show meant so much to him when it premiered back in 2003.

“I am feeling the pressure,” Bobby told us. “I am feeling the excitement. I am feeling the excitement because this is a huge deal! You know, I remember the show when I was 22, and it was such a big deal to me. It really changed my life. It gave me five guys that I could look up to and have as role models and were out and proud. You know, they weren’t out there being crazy, they were out there doing what they do, having their careers and helping people. I never in a million years would I have thought or attempt to fill their shoes and do the same thing. And I am feeling pressure just because again I am attempting to fill their shoes and that is a lot of pressure because they are iconic!”

Bobby also revealed that he’s gotten advice from the iconic Carson Kressley, one of the original Fab Five. “Carson has always told us to enjoy the moment because fast forward fifteen years then you’ll be introducing the next Fab Five!” Bobby said.

The Queer Eye reboot is currently streaming on Netflix.

