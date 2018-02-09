The Trump talk continued on ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ Omarosa told her housemates she’d ‘never’ vote for him again…and the White House issued quite a response.

Omarosa went from being a political aide in Donald Trump’s White House to a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother…and the two worlds have officially collided just days into her time on the show. The Feb. 8 episode showed Omarosa discussing her time working for the President, and she confirmed that she’d never vote for him again “in a million years.” “It’s just been so incredible hard to shoulder what I shouldered for those two years because I was so loyal to a person,” she admitted. “And I didn’t realize that by being loyal to him, it was going to mean I was going to lose 100 other friends.”

This came after Omarosa admitted that she was literally “haunted” by Trump’s tweets, and explained to her housemates that things are “so bad” and “not going to be okay.” She also alluded to a cutthroat environment in the White House, when she compared her time there to being on Celebrity Big Brother because, in both situations, she always had to “watch [her] own back.” Her comments were all anybody could talk about after the first two episodes of the show aired, and the White House’s deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, was obviously asked about it during a press conference. “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go,” he said. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

After appearing on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice, Omarosa worked on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. She was appointed as the head of communications at the Office of Public Liaison after Trump was elected, but resigned in Dec. 2017.

