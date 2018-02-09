Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony: See Photos Of The Athletes Arriving At The Winter Games

The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway in PyeongChang, South Korea! Check out highlight photos of the epic Opening Ceremony here!

The time has come for another Olympic Games! This year’s Winter Olympics are coming straight from PyeongChang, South Korea, and the competition kicked off with the Opening Ceremony celebration on Feb. 9. During the Opening Ceremony, the athletes marched in parade through the arena before the head of state will officially declare the Games open. With so many participants, it’s a quite a long process! The athletes enter in alphabetical order by country, so the United States‘ competitors will be toward the end of the pack. Click through the gallery above to check out all the athletes arriving, as well as other highlights from the Opening Ceremony!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are the first to take place in South Korea since 1988, when the Summer Games went down in Seoul. The Opening Ceremony was quite an event, kicking off with gorgeous fireworks outside the Olympic Stadium, where thousands gathered to watch the athletes kick things off. The athletes entered holding their country’s flags proudly, and it was quite a sight to be seen. This year’s Opening Ceremony will include a historical moment, as well, as North Korea and South Korea will march together under one flag in a rare form of unity. The two countries have been rivals since the Korean War in the early 1950s, and never signed a peace treaty in its aftermath, so to see them coming together for the Games is a sign of hope.

