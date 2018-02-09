Kylie Jenner Takes A Break From Mom Duty To Complain About Snapchat’s Update

Snapchat has fixed their glitches, but Kylie Jenner isn’t impressed with the app’s new look. Find out how she really feels about it, here!

Following the birth of Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, 20, has finally returned to social media. Thank God, right? She broke her hiatus with an adorable video documenting her pregnancy, and now she’s giving us her thoughts on Snapchat’s latest update. “Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how I feel about it! What do you guys think?” Kylie tweeted on Feb. 9. Of course Kylie’s loyal followers immediately tweeted her back, with their opinions, saying “hate it,” and “it’s horrible.” However, some fans were more concerned with what’s going on with baby Stormi. “It sucks. How’s our kid tho?” one user asked. Another fan tweeted, “Idk, it’s a little bit strange, I prefer the old Snapchat, and you? Btw Stormi is fine?”

Although Kylie didn’t respond to the pressing question, we can assure you that Stormi is doing great! In fact, the famous baby is already living a million dollar life, we EXCLUSIVELY learned. In addition to her impressive nursery filled with eco-friendly products, HollywoodLife.com has learned that Kylie is already spoiling her baby with designer clothes! “A lot of stuff she’s been gifted has been custom made just for her. Apparently, she’s even got her very own baby Birkin bag. Of course she’s got bling too — Travis Scott made sure of that and has already had a little butterfly diamond chain made for her,” a source close to Kylie shared. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the makeup mogul and her rapper baby daddy.

It seems like Kylie is definitely taking motherhood seriously! She’s clearly going above and beyond to make sure that her baby has the best of the best! And if we must add, it’s good to have her back on social media.

Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 9, 2018

It sucks. How’s our kid tho? — Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) February 9, 2018

Idk, it's a little bit strange, I prefer the old Snapchat, and you? Btw Stormi is fine?😻 — sophie (@itsophiegrande) February 9, 2018

Please speak to snapchat about it, you're our only hope pic.twitter.com/fIzKst9Cs3 — vss 🎇 (@silvervss) February 9, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you like the new Snapchat update? Let us know your thoughts below!