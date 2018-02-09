Kylie Jenner’s Actually Terrified By Her & Travis Scott’s Symbol Of Love, Butterflies: See Evidence

Butterly truthers, you may have been wrong. Kylie Jenner’s scared of butterflies, even if she thinks they’re pretty! Did she really name Stormi after them?

Is anything real anymore? Despite decking out daughter Stormi Webster‘s nursery with butterfly decorations and butterflies basically being the official symbol of her and Travis Scott‘s love, Kylie Jenner is actually super squirmy when it comes to the real insect. Need proof? Just watch the clip from Life of Kylie above, which shows her visiting the butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo with Jordyn Woods and Victoria Villarroel.

In the clip, Kylie looks incredibly uncomfortable while she wanders around the sanctuary, staring at all the butterflies fluttering around her. Any time one gets even remotely close to her, she jumps. “I’m scared if one lands on me,” she flat out tells her friends. Honestly? It’s kind of funny. Sorry!

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she explains during a show confessional. “It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them, cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

Kylie hates butterflies? Seriously; is anything real anymore? This upends our whole world! Some fans are (were?) convinced that Kylie and Travis named their baby after the Butterly Effect, the theory that even the smallest action can have a major impact — a butterfly flaps its wings and causes a storm (storm-i) on the other side of the world! The conspiracy goes deeper. When Travis and Kylie started dating, he released a song called…wait for it…”Butterfly Effect”. And, he gave Kylie a diamond butterfly choke for her birthday in August, and they got matching butterfly tattoos. Honestly, who knows at this point. We can’t wait to find out!

HollywoodLifers, are you still convinced that Kylie named her daughter after the Butterfly Effect, or did this video change your mind? Let us know!