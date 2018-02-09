Kristin Cavallari Returning To Reality TV With Hunky Husband Jay Cutler? — Their Plans Revealed

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly returning to reality TV, and all is right in the world again! Get the shocking scoop about her reported new gig!

Kristin Cavallari, 31, and Jay Cutler, 34, may be coming to a small screen near you! The Hills star is returning to reality TV for a new show that will focus on her life in Nashville as she expands her fashion empire, according to TMZ! Although the alleged show will center around Kristin’s life and career, the site reports that her NFL star husband will appear on the show. The project is currently in production, as reported by the site, which claims it will air on E! in late 2018.

While a Kristin Cavallari return to TV would be epic, she’s already laid out the ground rules, that are a complete 180 from her MTV days on The Hills and Laguna Beach, where she first garnered fame. “I’m open to it… To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different,” she shared with People in January 2018. Now, “I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms,” she said. Kristin has vowed she would never put her three kids — sons Camden Jack, 5, and Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and daughter Saylor James, 26 months — on a reality show.

Kristin opened up about returning to TV when HollywoodLife.com caught up with her in New York City back in in December 2016. We asked Kristin if she’d do a reality show again, after the success of The Hill and Laguna Beach, and she said, “Yes!”, adding, “If it’s the right thing.” Interestingly enough, Kristin shared that she and Jay had multiple offers for a reality show back then. However, she said she would “never” do it, at the time. If Kristin ever did another show, she said, “it would have to be really good.” So, it looks like this reported opportunity was indeed, really good.

Kristin also added that if she returned to TV, it would be a show “for the business aspect of it.” She admitted that “maybe” a show having to do with her jewelry company, Emerald Duv, or a cooking show could be in her future. Although it would take some serious thought due to her kids being so young, “if the right thing comes along, I’d 100 percent be open to it,” she told us at the time.

