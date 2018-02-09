Kris Jenner Corners Scott Disick With Sofia Richie Questions: ‘Is She Kylie’s Age’?

Leave it to Kris Jenner to ask the tough questions! — The momager grills Scott Disick about his relationship with Sofia Richie and their 15-year age gap on ‘KUWTK’!

When in doubt, let Kris Jenner, 62, get to the bottom of things! — The Kardashian matriarch questions Scott Disick, 34, about his dating life in a new clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it’s epic. The preview [as seen below] shows Scott admitting to his relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, for the first time ever. “What’s going on? Are you dating?” Kris asks as Scott uncomfortably answers, “Sure.” It’s evident that the two are trying to quietly and secretively discuss the topic of Sofia.

Meanwhile, Kris is still at it. — “Are you dating one person? Just one?” she asks. “Yeah. It’s something new,” Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex replies. Kris continues her questioning, “Are you going steady?”, to which Scott admits, “I guess that’s what the kids are calling it.” She finally gets to the point and whispers, “Is it Sofia?” At this stage in the conversation Scott is aware Kris knows that answers to her questions. “I mean, I guess you know who it is,” he says.

Kris, blatantly amused by the conversation, can’t help but hash up the fact that Scott and Sofia have a 15-year age gap. “Wait, so how old is she?” Kris asks, “Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie‘s [Jenner] age? 20?”

“19,” he answers, to which Kris points out, “And you’re 32?” However, Scott had to correct Kris, informing her that he’s actually 34. “You’re 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert [Kardashian] was 12 years older,” Kris recalls from her first marriage. And, in classic Scott form, he quips, “You were underage, she’s not.” Kris knows at this point that she can’t say much, so, she replies, “Touché!” with a smitten smile.

Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival. So far they’ve vacationed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Milan and Venice, Italy, and most recently Aspen, since going public with their relationship. The two have put on multiple PDA episodes, despite Sofia’s attempt at shutting down the relationship buzz back in May, calling the pair “homies.”

See the full episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, February 11 at 9 PM on E!

