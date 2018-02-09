Kourtney K’s Competitive With Scott Over Love Life: She Brags About Great Sex With Younes

This is one heated competition! Kourtney Kardashian has been trying to one-up her ex Scott Disick in the love department! Details!

Once Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were a happy couple, now they’re rivals! Or at least that’s what we’re hearing! In recent days, Kourt has apparently been pretty nosy about Scott’s love life, according to our insiders! Moreover, we’ve learned that she’s even been bragging about her steamy relationship with BF Younes Bendjima, 24! “Kourtney swears she doesn’t care that Scott’s in love with Sofia [Richie, 19] but it’s hard to believe her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Whenever she sees Scott she grills him on Sofia and what they’ve been doing. Then she finds a way to brag about Younes and tries to one up him, she’s very competitive with Scott.”

Our insider went on to add that Kourtney is claiming to be beating him in some supposed romance rivalry! “She brags about how great Younes is in bed and she even tells Scott she’s ‘winning’, like they’re in some sort of competition. Scott doesn’t let her push his buttons, he’s very happy and satisfied with Sofia so Kourtney can’t really mess with him.” We smell some jealousy here! Head here for loads more images of Scott and Sofia together!

As we previously reported, Scott was also GRILLED by Kris Jenner, 62, on his relationship with Sofia in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and let’s just say she didn’t hesitate to ask some tough questions! “Wait, so how old is she?” Kris asks, “Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie‘s [Jenner] age? 20?” “19,” he replies, to which Kris adds, “And you’re 32?” Then Scott had to correct Kris, telling her he’s actually 34. “You’re 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert [Kardashian] was 12 years older,” Kris says, recalling her first marriage. That’s when Scott drops this zinger: “You were underage, she’s not.” Kris, knowing she’s been bested, says,“Touché!”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these juicy details?! Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!