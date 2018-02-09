Khloe K Helps Rob Lose 15 Pounds & Pushing For 20 More After He Admits To Missing His Old Self

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian has stepped up to help her brother Rob Kardashian get fit! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Rob Kardashian admitted in a rare tweet on Feb. 1 that he misses his old life. It’s no mystery that the 30-year-old sock entrepreneur has battled his weight for years, which often leads to him maintaining a shockingly low profile considering the media mania that continually swirls around his family. But now we’re learning that Rob is working hard to get back and shape — and he’s getting some help! “Khloe [Kardashian] is making it her mission to get Rob healthy again,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a couple of months left before her baby arrives and her big priority is getting Rob back on track.” So sweet!

Our source added that Rob’s pregnant older sister has already helped her drop some weight and they aren’t done yet! “He’s grateful for her help and so far seems very motivated. He says he wants to get back to being himself again, he misses life. Rob’s actually making some progress, he hasn’t lost a ton of weight yet but he’s down about 15 pounds so it’s a good start. Khloe has challenged him to drop another 20 pounds by the time she has her baby, that’s the goal. You have to admire how selfless Khloe is. Here she is, about to have her first baby and she’s still worried about taking care of her brother. She really does have the biggest heart.” We wholeheartedly agree! Head here for more pics of Khloe throughout her pregnancy!

As diehard fans know, even while preggo Khloe has continued to work out, which has definitely inspired criticism among fans! In Dec. of last year, she clapped back at followers who felt she was doing too much with a bun in the oven. “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden…,” the 33-year-old stunner wrote, including a link to a Fit Pregnancy story. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t.”

