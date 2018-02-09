Justin Timberlake’s Selfie Kid Breaks Down In Tears After Epic Surprise From Singer On ‘Ellen’

The kid who took a Super Bowl selfie with Justin Timberlake just got a phone call from him too! Watch Ryan McKenna’s incredible reaction to his sweet surprise on ‘Ellen!’

There is one sure-fire way to get onto The Ellen Show as a non-famous person, and that’s by doing something that goes massively viral. For the Feb. 9 episode, Ryan McKenna, AKA the Super Bowl selfie kid, stopped by to chat with Ellen Degeneres, 60. The 13-year-old discussed how he quickly became a meme after taking a photo with Halftime Show performer Justin Timberlake, 37, and being caught on live TV staring at his phone. Then the talk show host dropped the bomb by telling him there was someone on the phone for him. The former NSYNC member’s voice came over the line, and Ryan started freaking out. “Ryan, it’s nice to meet you finally,” the singer told the teen.

“I knew that I wanted to end the performance with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ just because I see how people respond to that song and then cut to Ryan,” he recalled as his fan grinned from ear to ear on Ellen’s stage. “Now you are a part of his life, and I’m sure he’ll send you money,” Ellen commented as Justin laughed over the phone. But the star did have a surprise for the seventh grader. “It was so unexpected that you came down. Because all of this has happened, I thought to myself I want to meet you properly,” Justin said, surprising Ryan with four VIP tickets to his Boston concert in April. “Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and our second selfie together,” he added. Aww!

The Massachusetts native has also made appearances on Good Morning America and the Today Show following the massive amount of memes made about him. He revealed that his social media presence blew up over night, and he gained more than 8,000 followers on his accounts. Wow! Can we also go massively viral over a selfie with JT? This kid is living the dream.

Justin Timberlake is the best guy ever A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@ryantheselfiekid) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:56pm PST

