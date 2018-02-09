Did Prince William Just Slam Reports Kate’s Having Twins? — ‘My Mental Health Would Be Tested’

Despite rumors, Kate Middleton’s apparently not pregnant with twins after all! Unless Prince William was trying to throw us off?

While we’d all love to see Kate Middleton, 36, give birth to twins come April, Prince William, 35, has seemingly squashed any hope for that. Following recent rumors that the royals may be expecting double, William tried his best to set the record straight — or was he perhaps just playing coy? While attending the Centrepoint Awards at Kensington Palace on Feb. 8, the soon-to-be father-of-three opened up about his expanding brood. In fact, he admitted that just ONE more addition is plenty at one time. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

When speaking with Raymond Stoner, boss of Anston Properties, Wills joked, according to Hello! magazine, that he’s trying to get plenty of rest before the new little one arrives in a few months. “Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he said. When Raymond suggested he could save time by having twins, William replied, “Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins.” The future king added, “Two is fine, I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

So it looks like we can put those “twins” reports to rest at last! Ever since the palace announced Kate’s third pregnancy, certain magazines have claimed she’s having not just one royal baby, but two. And while twins would certainly be exciting — and adorable — it’s beginning to look less and less plausible. Just earlier this week, however, Life & Style magazine continued to claim that Kate and William have two baby girls on the way.

“[Kate and William] couldn’t be happier about their double-baby news,” a source told the mag. “She’s been telling pals that she’s thrilled to be pregnant with two little princesses and has been proudly showing the sonogram to those closest to her.” Hmm, so what do YOU believe?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — would you be surprised if Kate and William welcomed twins this spring?