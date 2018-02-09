Honey Boo Boo’s Devastating Confession: My Dog Is The ‘Only Person I Got’ In My Life — Where’s Mama June?

Honey Boo Boo got real about Mama June’s absence after she started dating Geno Doak in a heartbreaking admission! Watch what Honey Boo Boo said about her loneliness here!

Honey Boo Boo, 12, admits she feels all alone after Mama June‘s new romance has started! In the episode of From Not to Hot airing on Feb. 9, Honey Boo Boo has a one-on-one with her father Sugar Bear, 46, and his wife — and her stepmom — Jennifer Lamb, 45. In the clip below, Honey Boo Boo tells the two of them that “Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up and now she’s pregnant.” Nothing could prepare Sugar Bear and Jennifer for what she was about to say next. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend — it can get lonely some times,” Alana shared. “I got [my three-legged dog] Jelly Bean. but it’s the only person I got.” That’s right, right now Honey Boo Boo’s only friend seems to be her dog Jelly Bean. Afterward, Jennifer told cameras, “June keeps saying Alana doesn’t want to see her daddy but here she is. It just proves what a lying sack of s–t June is.” Following that, Sugar Bear piped in, “Pumpkin’s pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off. I can’t get visitation but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense.”Meanwhile, throughout the episode, Mama June hasn’t a clue where Honey Boo Boo is. Check out the full sneak peek below!

We reported earlier how Mama June showed off her new boyfriend Geno Doak, 38, on the premiere of this season of From Not to Hot. “Yes, I have found love, y’all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” Mama June admitted. “Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think that he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me—not for the fame-ability or me being skinny.”

Before that, first look pics of Mama June and Geno at LAX caused a quite a stir. Click here to see pics of Mama June’s epic weight transformation!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Honey Boo Boo’s only friend being her dog? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.