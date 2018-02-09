Halsey’s Wardrobe Malfunction In High Slit Dress: Is She Seriously Freaking? The Truth

Does Halsey regret her alleged wardrobe malfunction at the amfAR Gala? A source EXCLUSIVELY told HL how the singer is reacting to all the exposure about her dress!

Halsey‘s high slit dress she wore at the amfAR Gala caused quite a stir, but she’s laughing off any claims she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. A source close to Halsey EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how she reacted to her alleged NSFW dress mishap. “There was no wardrobe malfunction,” our source said. “Halsey had on a pair of really high cut bottoms so there was no more exposure than a bathing suit. She thinks this whole non-story is ridiculous. She’s laughing about it.”

Despite the swirl of attention regarding her dress, Halsey still wouldn’t have done anything differently. “She loved her dress and her whole look,” our source added. “She has zero regrets. And this whole thing has so many people checking out her pictures, the extra attention’s not a bad thing.” We’re glad she’s not taking any of the drama surrounding her dress too seriously! Previously, Halsey responded to accusations that she had a dress malfunction with a pretty epic tweet that shut down any haters: “I had on an entire pair of high cut black underwear under the dress,” Halsey wrote. “[Y]ou can’t slap a censor bar over black fabric and make everyone think my pu**y is out. Tabloid culture never fails to surprise me.”

We reported earlier how someone accidentally stepped on her dress at the amfAR Gala, and how many believed the high slit ending up revealing her privates. Click here to see sexy pics of Halsey and G-Eazy!

