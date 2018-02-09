Gigi Hadid Vs. Stella Maxwell: Who Rocked Neon Bob Best At Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show?

It’s a bob battle! Models like Gigi, Stella, and Jasmine Tookes wore neon wigs at Jeremy Scott’s show on Feb. 8. See their fun beauty looks here!

Futuristic makeup, retro neon bobs, and colorful clothing — that was the name of the game at the Jeremy Scott Fall / Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 8. Gigi Hadid, 22, opted for a lavender shade, while Stella Maxwell wore a baby pink wig. There were also orange, green, yellow, purple, and blue wigs, all cut the same — blunt, chin-length bobs with dramatic bangs. Hair lead Eugene Souleiman told us, “The aim today is to get the hair to look as glossy and sharp as possible, almost fake looking. There’s a strong synthetic feeling running through Jeremy’s collection and we are taking that and very much running with it.”

Stella is also a Victoria’s Secret model, and walked in their fashion show last fall. Fellow VS model, Angel Jasmine Tookes took to the runway as well. She wore a light blue wig, with matching blue tights and a bright orange dress. A little Scooby-Doo, if you ask me. The clothes were bright and colorful, with Jeremy’s trademark prints and patterns. The makeup was also super futuristic, with bright, neon cat eye-shaped designs on the eyes. Lips were kept pink and fairly neutral. Skin looked glowy and fresh.

Hair was so shiny and straight thanks to the NEW ghd Gold Professional Styler, which was used on the wigs both before and after being positioned on the models. “This color spectrum is normally associated with loose, undone styles, but this look is sharp, geometric and almost space-age. It is in some ways a homage to Vidal Sassoon and his cuts. He left us with his legacy. When perfection becomes more than perfection it becomes unreal,” said Eugene. See all the models in the gallery attached!

