Evvie McKinney Reveals Big Plans After ‘The Four’ Win: I Want To Be The ‘Biggest Entertainer’

After winning season one of ‘The Four,’ Evvie McKinney tells us EXCLUSIVELY about her plans for the future. It’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of her!

Evvie McKinney beat out Zhavia, Candice Boyd and Vincint Cannady to win the first season of The Four on Feb. 8. Now, she’ll be granted a recording contract with Republic Records and be named iHeartRadio’s next “On The Verge” artist — and she already as big plans for the future. “I see myself as the youngest, but the biggest entertainer in the world,” Evvie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the finale. “That is what I am striving for. I have never been just a little girl to stand on the stage and just sing beautifully. I have always been an entertainer. I love the way people smile when they watch me perform. I love when people are saying they got chills. I love that and I know that even when you are experienced, when you are watching someone onstage that inspires you, whether you believe it or not, it inspires you — and, honestly, that is all I want to do.”

The winner of The Four was chosen by judges Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Diddy. The finale kicked off with all four artists performing, and the audience voting for their favorite. Evvie won that round, giving her the power to decide the pairings for the round two Battles. She decided to go against Zhavia, and the judges chose her as the winner. Meanwhile, Candice and Vincint also went head-to-head, with the trio of panelists choosing Candice as the victor. The two ladies then had to sing one more song each for the judges’ final decision, and they decided that Evvie was the most deserving of the title.

The Four was renewed for season two before the finale aired, and we can’t wait to see what happens next! For now, we’ll have to enjoy what Evvie will bring!

