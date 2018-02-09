‘Everything Sucks!’ Stars Reveal The Iconic TV Show That Got Them Into The ’90s Vibe

Netflix’s ‘Everything Sucks!’ is taking us back to 1996, but most of the cast wasn’t even born yet — so HollywoodLife got the scoop on how they prepared to go back in time!

Oasis, Tori Amos, Tamagotchis, Columbia House deliveries — these are just a few of the things that were popular in 1996. On Netflix’s latest 30-minute series, Everything Sucks!, we’re transported back to that year as three young teens enter their first year of high school. The catch? The cast — which includes Peyton Kennedy, 14, and Rio Mangini, 15 — weren’t even born in the ’90s. Do you feel old yet? You should, because I definitely do. However, thanks to a little show called Freaks and Geeks (which didn’t premiere until 1999), the cast was able to find their way into a ’90s groove.

“Definitely the movies and the TV shows and the music. ‘Freaks and Geeks’, ’10 Things I Hate About You’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, and we were rocking out to Oasis,” Sydney Sweeney, who also shared she was born in 1997, told HollywoodLife at the show’s premiere in New York City. Her co-star, Quinn Liebling, revealed, “I could not distinguish [the ’90s] from any other time period. I had no knowledge of it whatsoever.” But, he too found himself falling into a James Franco rabbit hole while researching. “‘Freaks and Geeks’ — that was in 2000 and it was set in the ’80s and ’90s and it showed me the relationships between a bunch of kids,” Quinn shared. “Oasis, that was a big one! I kind of rediscovered all these things and started to realize how important they had been in pop culture.”

“A lot of film watching. A lot of TV shows. ’10 Things I Hate About You’ was something I really took notes from — Heath Ledger‘s character,” on-screen bad boy Elijah Stevenson told HollywoodLife. His co-star, Jalon Howard, added that Fresh Prince of Bel Air was something he enjoyed watching. “Whether or not you prepare for it, the ’90s nostalgia will mold you into a ’90s baby regardless,” Jalon added. So true — and that’s exactly what will happen to you when you binge Everything Sucks! on Netflix!

