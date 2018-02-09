Ellen Pompeo Blames Patriots Super Bowl Loss On Trump: It’s ‘Karma’ For Supporting The ‘Giant Cheeto’

Ellen Pompeo has a theory about why the Patriots lost the Super Bowl, and it has nothing to do with their performance. Watch her hilarious interview here!

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is the first to proclaim that she’s “honest to a fault,” and that also applies to her political and sports opinions. Ellen is from New England, and took the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss pretty hard. While she was totally rooting for her home team to win, she told Jimmy Kimmel during a February 9 interview that she wasn’t that surprised that they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Why?

Karma, baby. “But you know what I say. That’s what they get for supporting the Giant Cheeto in charge. That’s karma for you, Belichick!” If you hadn’t guessed, that anthropamorphic Cheeto in the White House she’s referring to is President Donald Trump. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a vocal Trump supporter who famously wrote a letter endorsing him during the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton.

Trump announced that he had the backing of one of the most powerful men in the sports world during a Manchester, New Hampshire campaign rally in November 2016, reading the letter out loud to his audience. It said, in part, “You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully – beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable.”

It seems that Ellen hasn’t forgotten that! In contrast, players from the Philadelphia Eagles have boycotted the traditional Super Bowl winners visit to the White House in protest of Trump. Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith told CNN’s Don Lemon that, “For me, it’s not just about politics. You know, if I told you that I was invited to a party by an individual that I believe is sexist or has no respect for women, or I told that you this individual has said offensive things towards many minority groups and I don’t feel comfortable by it, this individual also called my peers and my friends SOBs, you would understand why I wouldn’t want to go to that party.”

