Drake Gets Down In ‘Look Alive’ Video With BlocBoy JB & Fans Are Obsessed

Okay, 2018 is going to be Drake’s YEAR. He’s teamed up with rapper BlocBoy JB for the first time, and we want to be in on this friendship. Watch their epic new music video and hear ‘Look Alive!’

Drake, 31, has hopped on BlocBoy JB‘s new track “Look Alive,” and fans are shook. “Drizzy went hard,” one fan commented on YouTube after seeing the guys live it up in the music video (above.) “Who else think drake killed this bihhhhhh?” another asked. Watch and see for yourself!

The best part? Drake references the disappearing act that he pulled in the second half of 2017 on the track! (You’ll remember that he released his song “Signs” in June, then stayed away from the music scene until returning with “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” in January.) “I’ve been gone since like July/n*gg*s actin’ like I died,” Drake shrugs. HE KNOWS.

Check out more of the lyrics to Drake’s verse on “Look Alive:”

901 Shelby Drive, look alive, look alive

N*gg*s came up on this side, now they on the other side

Oh well, f*ck ’em dog, we gon’ see how hard they ride

I get racks to go outside, and I split it with the guys

We up on the other side, n*gg*s actin’ like we tied

I’ve been gone since like July, n*gg*s actin’ like I died

They won’t be expectin’ shit when Capo go to slide

‘Cause I told them to put that shit behind us, but I lied

Behind me but I lied, ayy, ayy

VIDEO AND SONG OUT NOW @blocboy_jb A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:52pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Look Alive?” Watch the video above, and tell us if you love it!