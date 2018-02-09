Miranda Kerr & 15 More Stars Whose Husbands & BFs Rubbed Their Pregnant Bellies In Public

Aw! Taking to the red carpet, Miranda Kerr’s hubby couldn’t resist placing his hand on her growing baby bump. Click to see more adorable pics of this fave couples pose!

Our hearts are melting! Doesn’t it seem like whenever a pregnant couple appears together in public, the go-to pose is for the man to cradle the woman’s growing belly? Well, there’s a reason for that! Not only is the pose sweet and aw-inducing, it also presents a strong, united front; communicating that the couple is more in love than ever. Who doesn’t want that? Just this week, on Feb. 8, Miranda Kerr, 34, and her husband Evan Spiegel, 27, gave the pose a whirl, and of course the resulting pics were SO romantic!

Miranda is currently expecting her second child, first with Evan, and the model commanded attention on the red carpet in her form-fitted black dress. And while Miranda was undoubtedly glowing, Evan could not stop beaming as he rubbed his ladylove’s stomach, making them appear super in sync. But these two cuties aren’t the only Hollywood couple who know how to rock this famous pose. For example, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, are old pros at lovable the stance. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

Currently expecting baby number two, a boy, John and Chrissy are already the proud parents of Luna Simone, 1 1/2. Needless to say, these lovebirds have been on more than their fair share of red carpets while pregnant. Most recently, Chrissy rocked the Grammys in a gorgeous silver gown, and of course John was right by her side, rubbing her large belly for the cameras! Another man’s man who has no shame in his belly-rubbing game is Chris Hemsworth, 34. The Aussie and his wife, Elsa Pataky, 41, have three children together, and Chris has — on more than one occasion — gently caressed his wife’s stomach during a photo op. Don’t all swoon at once now!

New to the dad scene, John Stamos, 54, embraced his father-to-be status on the SAG Awards red carpet by taking the regular belly rub up a notch. The Full House star actually knelt down next to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, 31, and proceeded to kiss their unborn child! Clearly these celeb dads are over-the-moon about having a little one, and they don’t care who knows it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think these pregnant belly-rub poses? Super cute or a little weird?