11 Celebs Who Looked Glamorous In Couture Gowns While Chowing Down On Fast Food

These celebs are making junk food not only taste good, but look good too! Here are 11 stars who chowed down on their favorite fast foods while looking glam in Couture gowns!

What’s better than eating your favorite fast food? Looking dang good while doing so, of course! These celebs decided to hit up their favorite junk food spots before and after some red carpet events, while still glammed up in their Couture gowns, and the pics are EPIC! Chrissy Teigen, 32, is known for her love of food, especially fast food. This year, she pre-gamed the Grammys with some McDonald’s while getting dolled up for the event! It seems like snacks are a staple wardrobe accessory to Chrissy, as she’s been spotted at numerous events chowing down on some fast food — it’s okay, we totally relate, girl!

During Ellen DeGeneres‘ infamous pizza delivery during the 2014 Oscars, a ton of stars chowed down on some pizza, while looking glam AF! Stars like Meryl Streep, 68, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and Angelina Jolie, 42, took part in this crazy pizza party and we have the pics to prove it! Speaking of pizza, sexy model Bella Hadid, 21, posted a Snapchat of her eating some za’ after the MET Gala. The pizza looks so delicious we almost missed her gorgeous Alexander Wang dress!

Burgers also seem to be a fast food go to for many celebs — they’re quick, easy to eat, and plain delicious! Actress Kaley Cuoco, 32, got her Big Mac fix before the 2014 Emmys and did so in a sexy pink gown — amazing! Emma Roberts, 26, decided In-N-Out was the best snack before the 2014 Golden Globes, and snapped a shot of her chowing down on one of their infamous burgers before the big show! We don’t know which looks better — Emma’s amazing makeup and flashy earrings, or that burger? YUM! Priyanka Chopra, 35, also engaged in some In-N-Out action before the 2016 PCAs! Her delicious burger is definitely a great accessory to her sparkly sequin gown, we love it!

