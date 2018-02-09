Who would make a better boyfriend than a dating coach? We’ve got details about Camila Cabello and her new guy Matthew Hussey as they packed on PDA in Mexico.

Forget Havana or East Atlanta cause Camila Cabello‘s heart is in Mexico with a hot new guy! The “Crying in the Club” singer, 20, and dating coach Matthew Hussey, 30, were spotted on the beach in Los Cabos putting on a sweet display of hugs and kisses on Feb. 9. An eyewitness tells E! News that there was “Lots of PDA and smiles,” as the couple spent about 40 minutes walking along the beach and enjoying the sunset. Photos show the tall glass of water standing behind Camila with his arms around her shoulders while she reaches up to lovingly hold his hand. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The singer rocked a white beach cover-up with with black blocks and yellow details and matched it with a white straw hat to protect her face from the sun. She briefly flashed a sexy black bikini underneath it while strolling hand in hand with the handsome Brit. Matthew looked super hunky with a tight t-shirt to show of his muscular build along with fitted swim shorts. In another pic she’s seen sweetly leaning into him and another photo showed them kissing on the rocks along the beach.

We’ve gotta wonder if Camila read his New York Times bestselling book Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve before they started dating. Because she landed a man who literally wrote the book on how to find the perfect guy! Matthew appeared as a matchmaker on NBC’s dating show Ready for Love and writes the dating column for Cosmopolitan magazine. As blissful as Camila appears with him, it looks like she’s found the love she deserves!

Camila hinted that she had someone special in her life back on Jan. 17 in an interview with Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show. It all started when Zane asked her if she could tell him a lyric that she’s written recently. “Oh my god, this is, this is a lot. OK. Well, I just wrote, I can’t say your name without smiling.” she said glowingly. Zane followed up the romantic reveal by asking Camila if there’s “someone special” in her life and she smiled with a coy, “Maybe. ”We are so happy Camila found someone who makes her so happy. A dating coach would seem to be the absolutely perfect boyfriend material.

