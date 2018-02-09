Winter Olympics Medal Count: Keep Track Of Who Took Home Gold During The 2018 Games

The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang are underway. With more than 100 medal events, see how many gold, silver and bronze medals the USA win during the 2018 games.

There will be 102 medal events during the 2018 Winter Olympics. With 92 countries attending the games in PyeongChang, South Korea, the competition for a prestigious medal will be fierce. Which country will go home with the most medals by the time the Closing Ceremony finishes on Feb. 25? Will the United States women’s hockey team finally get the gold, the one accomplishment that has eluded them since 1980? Will Lindsey Vonn, 33, Shaun White, 31, and Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, leave the slopes with gold slung around their necks? As HollywoodLife.com will cover these events, check back to see the updated medal count.

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, 37, has a chance to beat her countryman, Ole Einar Bjørndalen, 44, for the title of “Most Decorated Winter Olympic Athlete,” according to Huffington Post. She goes into the games with 10 medals: six gold, three silver and a bronze. The youngest Olympian is China’s Wu Meng, a 15-year-old halfpipe skier. The oldest athlete to qualify for the games will be Cheryl Bernard, a 51-year-old Canadian curler.

Russia won’t take home any medals this time around – but it’s possible an “Olympic Athletes From Russia” could. As punishment for doping offenses during the 2014 Wintery Olympics in Sochi, Russian athletes must compete as OARs, per USA Today. They have to wear neutral uniforms with no national insignia. If they win gold, they can’t celebrate by taking a Russian flag from a fan. They’ll stand under the Olympic flag on the podium while the Olympic anthem plays instead of the Russian anthem.

Date Updated:

United States – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Albania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Andorra – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Argentina – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Armenia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Australia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Austria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Azerbaijan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Belarus – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Belgium – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Bermuda – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Bolivia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Brazil – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Bulgaria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Canada – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Chile – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

China – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Colombia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Croatia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Cyprus – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Czech Republic – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE

Denmark – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Ecuador – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Eritrea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Estonia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Finland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE

France – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Georgia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Germany – 2 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Ghana – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Great Britain – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Greece – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Hong Kong – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Hungary – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Iceland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

India – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Iran – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Ireland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Israel – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Italy – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Jamaica – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Japan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Kazakhstan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Kenya – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Korea – 1 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

North Korea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

South Korea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Kosovo – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Kyrgyzstan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Latvia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Lebanon – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Liechtenstein – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Lithuania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Luxembourg – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Macedonia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Madagascar – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Malaysia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Malta – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Mexico – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Moldova – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Monaco – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Mongolia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Montenegro – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Morocco – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Netherlands – 1 GOLD / 2 SILVER / 1 BRONZE

New Zealand – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Nigeria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Norway – 0 GOLD / 3 SILVER / 1 BRONZE

Olympic Athletes from Russia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE

Pakistan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Philippines – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Poland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Portugal – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Puerto Rico – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Romania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

San Marino – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Serbia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Singapore – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Slovakia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Slovenia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

South Africa – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Spain – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Sweden – 1 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Switzerland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Chinese Taipei – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Thailand – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Timor-Leste – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Togo – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Tonga – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Turkey – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Ukraine – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Uzbekistan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE

Remember to come back daily to see the updated count.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Winter Olympics?