Winter Olympics Medal Count: Keep Track Of Who Took Home Gold During The 2018 Games
The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang are underway. With more than 100 medal events, see how many gold, silver and bronze medals the USA win during the 2018 games.
There will be 102 medal events during the 2018 Winter Olympics. With 92 countries attending the games in PyeongChang, South Korea, the competition for a prestigious medal will be fierce. Which country will go home with the most medals by the time the Closing Ceremony finishes on Feb. 25? Will the United States women’s hockey team finally get the gold, the one accomplishment that has eluded them since 1980? Will Lindsey Vonn, 33, Shaun White, 31, and Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, leave the slopes with gold slung around their necks? As HollywoodLife.com will cover these events, check back to see the updated medal count.
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, 37, has a chance to beat her countryman, Ole Einar Bjørndalen, 44, for the title of “Most Decorated Winter Olympic Athlete,” according to Huffington Post. She goes into the games with 10 medals: six gold, three silver and a bronze. The youngest Olympian is China’s Wu Meng, a 15-year-old halfpipe skier. The oldest athlete to qualify for the games will be Cheryl Bernard, a 51-year-old Canadian curler.
Russia won’t take home any medals this time around – but it’s possible an “Olympic Athletes From Russia” could. As punishment for doping offenses during the 2014 Wintery Olympics in Sochi, Russian athletes must compete as OARs, per USA Today. They have to wear neutral uniforms with no national insignia. If they win gold, they can’t celebrate by taking a Russian flag from a fan. They’ll stand under the Olympic flag on the podium while the Olympic anthem plays instead of the Russian anthem.
United States – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Albania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Andorra – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Argentina – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Armenia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Australia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Austria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Azerbaijan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Belarus – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Belgium – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Bermuda – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Bolivia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Brazil – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Bulgaria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Canada – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Chile – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
China – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Colombia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Croatia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Cyprus – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Czech Republic – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE
Denmark – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Ecuador – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Eritrea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Estonia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Finland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE
France – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Georgia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Germany – 2 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Ghana – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Great Britain – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Greece – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Hong Kong – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Hungary – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Iceland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
India – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Iran – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Ireland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Israel – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Italy – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Jamaica – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Japan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Kazakhstan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Kenya – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Korea – 1 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
North Korea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
South Korea – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Kosovo – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Kyrgyzstan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Latvia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Lebanon – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Liechtenstein – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Lithuania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Luxembourg – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Macedonia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Madagascar – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Malaysia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Malta – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Mexico – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Moldova – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Monaco – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Mongolia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Montenegro – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Morocco – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Netherlands – 1 GOLD / 2 SILVER / 1 BRONZE
New Zealand – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Nigeria – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Norway – 0 GOLD / 3 SILVER / 1 BRONZE
Olympic Athletes from Russia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 1 BRONZE
Pakistan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Philippines – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Poland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Portugal – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Puerto Rico – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Romania – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
San Marino – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Serbia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Singapore – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Slovakia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Slovenia – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
South Africa – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Spain – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Sweden – 1 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Switzerland – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Chinese Taipei – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Thailand – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Timor-Leste – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Togo – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Tonga – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Turkey – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Ukraine – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Uzbekistan – 0 GOLD / 0 SILVER / 0 BRONZE
Remember to come back daily to see the updated count.
