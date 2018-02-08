EXO: 5 Things To Know About The K-Pop Band Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony

EXO is hard at work prepping for their performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and we’re helping you brush up everything you need to know about the group here!

EXO will be performing at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25, and if you’re not familiar with them, you’re in luck. Here are five things to know about the super popular South Korean band!

1. EXO has a whopping nine band members. Formed in 2011, the South Korean-Chinese boy group debuted in 2012, with its members separated into two subgroups. Exo-K features members Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun, and performs in Korean. Exo-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen) performs in Mandarin.

2. Their discography is massive. EXO has released four studio albums, six EPs and one live album. In January, they released their first Japanese album, called Countdown. “Ko Ko Bop,” “Monster” and “CALL ME BABY” are some of their most popular hits.

3. EXO has already been involved in Olympic activities. Baekhyun performed the South Korean national anthem at the opening ceremony for the International Olympic Committee’s conference on Feb. 5, and you can watch a video of his performance above!

4. The guys are super dedicated to philanthropy. EXO members have been ambassadors for South Korea’s Red Cross Youth, Fashion-KODE 2014 and the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, and they’ve worked with UNICEF on charitable work.

5. EXO has career aspirations outside of music, too. The group has starred in several reality shows, and had a web series. Chanyeol had a role in the 2015 film Salut d’Amour, and D.O. is in talks to star in an upcoming drama called Dear Husband of 100 Days, as Soompi reports.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see EXO perform at the Winter Olympics?