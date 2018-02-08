Evvie McKinney: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Four’ Finalist

Evvie McKinney is one of the finalists vying to win ‘The Four.’ Before the Feb. 8 finale, here’s what you need to know about the talented singer!

1. Her father taught her to love music. Evvie, 20, learned gospel from her father, who was a gospel and blues singer. Her father has passed away, and she dedicates all of her performances to him. “My father is the reason why I sing today,” she said. “Every time I get on that stage — it hasn’t been one time where I haven’t said, ‘Daddy, this is for you.'”

2. She wowed the judges with a performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.” Evvie hit the stage on the fifth episode of The Four to perform the hit song. Judge Meghan Trainor said Evvie had “one of the strongest falsettos I’ve ever heard.” Diddy was blown away by Evvie: “You gave me range. You gave me color. You gave me complexity, and I’m going to tell you one thing you did: You gave your family and your father victory.”

3. She dethroned Kendyle Paige. Evvie sang Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved A Man The Way I Loved You” and beat Kendyle for a spot in the finale.

4. She’s impressed everyone over the years with her incredible voice. “Evvie always had that it factor, and I never gave up on her,” family friend Larry Dodson Jr. told TSDMemphis.com. “Evvie has that lasting impression along with the talent. Most artists don’t have that, it’s hard to teach.”

5. Beyonce would be so proud of Evvie’s cover of her song. Evvie released a cover of Bey’s “Love Drought” on her YouTube page on Feb. 5. Evvie’s vocals were incredible. She’s definitely got a long career ahead of her in music!

The Four finale will air Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on FOX. Tune in to see who wins!

