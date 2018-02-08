Bradie Tennell: 5 Things About The U.S. Figure Skater Going For Gold At The Winter Olympics

Bradie Tennell may only be 20, but she’ll be competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. So here’s everything you need to know about her beforehand!

It’s time to get excited! With just one day before the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, we’d like to introduce you to U.S. figure skater Bradie Tennell, 20. Although PyeongChang will be her first Olympic game, she is no rookie to competition. In fact, Bradie has been practicing for this big day for over 10 years, according to The Chicago Tribune. With the help of her coach Denise Myers, Bradie has gained national attention, and is on the right path to take home the gold! Here’s everything we know about her.

Bradie is from Winfield, Illinois. She first learned how to skate when she was two-years-old. After taking a liking to the sport she began competing, which led her to meet her coach Denise. Skating runs in the family. Bradie has two younger brothers, Austin and Shane, and they are both ice hockey players, according to IceNetwork.com. She won bronze at the 2013 U.S. Championship. The competition held in Omaha, Nebraska, was one of Bradie’s first big wins. The medals were awarded in the disciplines of men’s singles, ladies’ singles, pair skating, and ice dancing. The following year she moved up to the junior ranks and placed fourth at the 2014 U.S. championship. Her first international competition came in 2014. Bradie placed 8th at the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Nagoya, Japan. She then went on to finish 6th on the senior level at the 2016 U.S. Championships in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bradie placed 7th at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Taipei, Taiwan. Following this major accomplishment, Bradie placed first in the short program at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Which led her to be named on the U.S. women’s Olympic figure skating team to represent USA in PyeongChang.

