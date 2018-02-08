‘The Four’ Finale: Everything You Need To Know About Charlie Walk’s Absence & More

‘The Four’ finale is airing Feb. 8, and former judge Charlie Walk will not appear in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Here’s what you need to know before watching the finale.

Charlie Walk, who was a judge alongside Meghan Trainor, Diddy, and DJ Khaled, will not be sitting at the judges table during The Four finale. In a statement released by his lawyer, Patricia Glaser, Charlie said that “out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show, I have made the decision not to attend the finale of The Four. I do not want my presence to be a distraction. Needless to say this is very upsetting. Although I continue to support the ‘Me Too’ movement, there has been an extreme rush to judgment against me in this particular case which is unfair and inconsistent with anything that even actually happened. I welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest.”

This decision after Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith wrote an open letter. Tristan claims that Charlie, president of Republic Records, allegedly sexually harassed her while they were both working at Sony Music. Charlie allegedly made inappropriate comments to Tristan, sent her sexually explicit text messages, groped her at business dinners, and once drunkenly pushed her onto his bed at his home. Charlie has been suspended from Republic Records.

The show must go on, though. The Feb. 8 finale will crown the first winner of The Four. The finalists are Zhavia, Evvie McKinney, Candice Boyd, and Vincint Cannady. The winner will receive a record deal with Republic Records, as well as guidance from the three judges. The winner will also be named an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist.

The Four’s two-hour finale will air at 8 p.m. on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win The Four? Let us know.