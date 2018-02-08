‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Faces His Demons In Intense First Trailer — But Is He A Hero Or A Villain?

The first trailer for the ‘Venom’ movie has arrived, and it is absolutely incredible. Check out the first look of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock!

Forget about Bane, you guys. Tom Hardy is taking on another popular comic book character. The Oscar nominee is playing the titular Venom in a standalone movie. In the first trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, fans don’t get a glimpse of Tom suited up, but that’s a good thing. The trailer left us wanting so much more. “Everyone’s got their thing,” Tom’s character, Eddie Brock, says in the trailer. “Maybe it’s a breakup, a death, an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing. Now you’re something else. We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own demons.”

The trailer gives us brief looks at Venom’s powers, as well as the characters Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Reid Scott will be playing. The footage is relatively tame for what is sure to be an epic movie, but there’s a quick peek of Tom losing control. But what kind of superhero is he going to be? The last time Venom was on the big screen was in Spider-Man 3. The character, played by Topher Grace, was one of the main antagonists in Peter Parker’s life.

If you have any hesitation about Venom, have no fear. Venom producer Matthew Tolmach assured fans in an interview with MTV News that Tom is incredible. “You know, Tom… it’s like a masterclass watching him act every day and he’s such a risk taker and he loved this character,” he said. “From the day that we first met with him, my partner Avi Arad and I… we found someone who just believed in this character entirely and yet every day pushes it to a place that us mere mortals would never expect it to go.”

Venom will hit theaters Oct. 5, 2018.

