Blac Chyna’s Mom Slams Kardashians For Having 3 Babies At Once: They Want To Outshine Dream

Tokyo Toni went OFF on the Kardashians for having three babies ‘at the same time,’ claiming they’re doing it to get back at Blac Chyna for Dream’s birth.

Blac Chyna’s mom is at it again! Tokyo Toni is convinced that the decision for THREE Kardashian sisters to have kids within months of each other was all part of a master plan to overshadow Blac’s daughter, Dream Kardashian’s, birth in Nov. 2016. “What’s up with all of them three having a baby at the same time?” Tokyo ranted. “Are they competing with Chyna and with Dream? Well, I don’t know how the f*** that could be because….let me do the math. They’re all sisters. They be together every day making millions of dollars from fans and s***, getting on the jets and s***. So they’re all going to get fresh nannies for three new babies that nobody’s going to have time for anyway. Why do all that when y’all just had Dream. We just had Dream. Dream is the only Kardashian so I guess the other families would want another baby.”

It’s true: Blac’s baby with Rob Kardashian is the only Kardashian/Jenner baby who will carry on the famous family name. However, something tells us Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner didn’t plan to have their three kids at once JUST to have their niece fade into oblivion! Khloe has admitted that her pregnancy was an unexpected surprise, and since Kylie was only dating Travis Scott for a couple of months when she got pregnant, it’s probably safe to say that newborn Stormi Webster wasn’t exaclty planned, either. Plus, even though the family is not on good terms with Blac, they’ve welcomed Dream with open arms. FOR MORE ON KYLIE’S NEWBORN BABY, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

The drama between Blac and the Kardashians has gone on for years, starting when her ex, Tyga, started seeing Kylie in 2015. Fans were shocked when Blac and Rob got together at the beginning of 2016, and when she got pregnant with Dream, she made amends with the famous family. That all changed after the breakup, though. Now, Blac is even in the midst of a legal battle with the Kardashians, claiming that they tried to sabotage her career by ending her and Rob’s reality show, Rob & Chyna. WHOA!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians were trying to outshine Dream and Blac Chyna by having three babies at once?