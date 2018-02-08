For someone who went to prison for bankruptcy fraud, Teresa Giudice is living large now. She just have her daughter Gia a tricked out BMW for her birthday.

Teresa Giudice, is flashing that she’s living the high life again. Despite spending over a year in a federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, the 45-year-old has bought her 17-old daughter Gia her very first luxury car as a birthday present. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wasn’t about to settle on something sensible like a Honda or Toyota. No, instead she splurged and got her a flashy white BMW 430i as the teen’s first ride. “As soon as we walked into the showroom, my eyes went right to it. I’m like, ‘I want this car!’” Teresa said in a Bravo TV interview. “The reason why I really wanted to get it for her is because then I can drive it some time,” she added. Ahhh, so THAT’s why she went with a car that starts at almost $45,000.

Teresa went on to describe how gorgeous the ride is because we don’t actually get to see it. “It’s a white car with the red leather interior. Beautiful car. Nice rims. She loved it.” Well hopefully that RHONJ gig is paying the bills for it as her husband Joe, 45, is a year and a half into a 41 month prison stay for engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Then he faces a possible deportation to Italy when he eventually gets out so Teresa is the only breadwinner at home.

“I really was proud to get her a car because she really does deserve it. She’s an amazing, amazing, amazing child, she really is. All four of them are, but I mean she’s my first one and she sets the example for my other three,” Teresa explained. Wow, that’s a pretty pricey precedent to set as she’s got three more daughters — Gabriella, 13, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 8 — who will probably want a Beamer of their very own when they start driving! See pics of Teresa and her family, here.

Since Joe was in the big house when Gia started driving, the duty fell to her grandpa to show her the rules of the road. “I didn’t start driving out with her right away because my father did, which I love that. I love that her and my dad had bonded that way and she’ll always remember that her no-no [grandpa] helped her, taught her to drive.” She added “I wish Joe was here because Joe would have been doing that with her, but I’m glad she got to do that with my dad.” Well, he’ll probably be out in time to help Audriana learn how to drive!

