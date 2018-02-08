Kylie Jenner Gets Wild Warning From Stormy Daniels: Your Baby’s Gonna Be ‘Trouble’ With That Name

Stormy Daniels has a message for the mom of the other famous Storm(i)y. The porn star who allegedly slept with the president says Kylie’s baby’s only going to be ‘trouble’!

It’s probably a total coincidence that Kylie Jenner named her newborn daughter Stormi Webster at the same time that another Stormy became a household name, right? Stormy Daniels, the former porn star and alleged mistress to now-president Donald Trump thinks that, too — but it didn’t stop her from sending a message to Kylie through TMZ (watch HERE). “I will say congratulations (to Kylie), and I wish her all the best,” she said. “And hang on to your heart, because little girls named Stormi are known to cause trouble.”

Aww, come on! Stormy’s comments were totally tongue-in-cheek, but it’s been less than a week since Stormi came into the world! The last thing Kylie and dad Travis Scott are thinking about right now is their newborn daughter growing up to be a porn star! Stormy had another message for Stormi herself: “It’s a tough name to live up to. Hope you’re fierce.”

Fans have their own theories about why Kylie and Travis named their baby Stormi, and the reason is wild. As HollywoodLife.com told you previously, fans think that it’s all connected to Kylie’s love of butterflies, and the utter chaos of hiding her pregnancy! The “butterfly effect” is a facet of chaos theory. Technically speaking, it’s “the phenomenon whereby a minute localized change in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere.” Translation: A butterfly flapping its wings in one part of the world could cause a major storm elsewhere. Butterfly = storm = Stormi! That’s so cool! Now, we wait to hear from Kylie and Travis if that’s true.

