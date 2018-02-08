Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Stormi’s Birth Certificate 1st Look — Does She Have A Middle Name?

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby daughter’s birth certificate has been revealed! But what we’re all dying to know is, does she have a middle name? Find out here!

Stormi Webster‘s birth certificate has surfaced — and while it’s basically told us what we already know, we did find out one major piece of info! As it turns out, parents Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, chose NOT to give their daughter a middle name. The birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, also revealed that Kylie opted for a doctor other than the Jenner-Kardashian’s go-to doc, Dr. Paul Crane. Instead, Dr. Thais Aliabadi delivered the child — the same doctor who recently delivered Chicago West. Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner pregnant.

The document confirms Stormi was born at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. Thursday, February 1 at 4:43 PM and weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 oz. As previously reported, Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy on the DL for nine whole months — only announcing her baby’s birth after the fact on Feb. 4. The makeup mogul shared the exciting news hours before the Super Bowl and released an 11-minute video montage that documented her entire pregnancy. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

The new mom continued, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.” She went on to say that pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience” she’s ever had. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

Stormi’s name came as a surprise to most fans, as a popular theory suggested she would be given a butterfly-related name. However, fans have recently pieced together that Stormi could be a nod to “the butterfly effect.” The butterfly effect is defined as “a cumulatively large effect that a very small natural force may produce over a period of time.” One fan tweeted, “I see you Kylie. Flapping wings resulting in a later STORM(i) = the BUTTERFLY effect. Y’all we didn’t sleuth hard enough.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Stormi doesn’t have a middle name, or is that what you expected?