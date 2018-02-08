Selena Gomez Fans Start Twitter Campaign For Her To Play 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Will Selena Gomez be headlining the Halftime Show for Super Bowl 53? Find out why fans are convinced that she is!

For some eager fans, Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show is old news, and they’re ready to see Selena Gomez, 25, take the stage next! A Brazilian fan forum, Pandlr, stirred fans into a frenzy on Feb. 8, when they claimed the NFL asked Selena to perform at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. There’s even a set list with artwork floating around, and it’s pretty believable! Although it’s clear that this is only a rumor, that didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter to demand it happen. “Selena Gomez performing at the super bowl halftime show next year? Yes please,” one fan tweeted. Another user tweeted, “Selena Gomez for 2019 super bowl no offense. She’s gonna slay so much.”

Considering Selena for Super Bowl 53 might actually be a good idea. In fact, she already has the experience! Back in 2013, the “Wolves” singer returned to her home state of Texas to perform at the Dallas Cowboys vs Oakland Raiders Thanksgiving halftime show. Her performance was certainly a hit, and she killed the stage with bomb choreography. She rocked a sexy red leather ensemble, and blew fans away when she was joined by the Dallas Cowboy cheerleading squad. Her performance was also done for a good cause as it marked the beginning of the Salvation Army’s 123rd annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is a holiday drive that provides toys, food, and shelter for families in need. So sweet, right?

When asked about the 2013 halftime show, Selena explained that she was elated. “I’m from Texas, so I’m a little nervous, I’m not going to lie. But I’m very honored and I hope that we come– me, my dancers and my band– and we give Texas a really good show and I make them proud,” Selena said, according to E! News. So, it looks like the Selena performing at Super Bowl 52 looks like a real possibility! But before we get too carried away, Selena recently explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , that she will be taking some much needed time to her self. After completing a treatment program for depression and anxiety, Selena is taking 2018 to focus on growth. So hang tight fans, I guess we will just have to wait and see!

There's a rumor going around that Selena Gomez was asked to headline the 2019 #SuperBowl Halftime Show: https://t.co/Uibogwlx6N pic.twitter.com/Flm6oP0BLt — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) February 8, 2018

Selena Gomez preforming at the super bowl halftime show next year? Yes please 😍😍😍 https://t.co/yYyszNuuxL — Curtis Carey (@carey_slays) February 9, 2018

If they have ether Selena Gomez, Camila cabello or Ariana Grande preform at the super bowl halftime show next year and the eagles be in the super bowl again I'll be so happy 😍😍😍 — Curtis Carey (@carey_slays) February 9, 2018

Selena Gomez for 2019 super bowl no offense. She’s gonna slay so much. @SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/IXH8X2maJP — SG2 in 2028 (@illigalgomez) February 5, 2018

