Selena Gomez Revisits Spot Where She & Justin Bieber Had Their First Date — Missing Him?

Selena Gomez is either missing boyfriend Justin Bieber hardcore after he jetted out of town, or she has a major craving for pancakes! Selena was spotted at an IHOP restaurant in Encino, CA, on February 17, where eyewitnesses tell HollywoodLife.com she was a total sweetheart. Her restaurant choice is a little eyebrow-raising. Not because of where she was — IHOP is frickin’ delicious — but because of her history with the chain. It’s where she and Justin went on their first date!

Once upon a time, in an ancient time called 2010, Selena and Justin were spotted holding hands at an IHOP in Philadelphia, PA, right before Jingle Ball! At the time, the twosome hadn’t copped to a romance, but rumors of a relationship had certainly been swirling. Selena told HollywoodLife.com on the Jingle Ball red carpet that Justin was, “one of my best friends. Love him. I would do anything for that kid.” Sneaky, sneaky!

A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY that she hopped down to IHOP in Encino this time because, “it has a special place in her heart. It reminds her of Justin and their first date. It reminds her of some great memories!” Aww!! Selena is apparently just as lovely IRL as she seems, according to the eyewitnesses at the pancake house:

“Selena was really nice and everyone at the restaurant were really excited that she was there,” the eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY. “When she was about to leave, she wanted to make it fast to avoid the cameras outside so she asked the waitstaff if she could leave with the cup of coffee. They happily obliged.” Apparently, when she was leaving she told waitstaff that, “Only good things come from being at IHOP!” We think we found their spokesperson for 2018!

