Rob Porter’s Ex Wife Fears For Hope Hicks: ‘If He Hasn’t Already Been Abusive With Her, He Will’

Former Trump aide Rob Porter’s ex-wife is warning his rumored GF Hope Hicks that he will become abusive to her in the same way he allegedly was during their marriage.

Whoa, this is scary. Jennie Willoughby as a dire warning for Hope Hicks, 29. The beautiful White House Communications Director is reportedly dating Rob Porter, 40, President Donald Trump ‘s Staff Secretary who left the White House on Feb. 7 after Willoughby, 39, and another ex-wife came forward with horrifying allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Willoughby appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 on Feb. 8 and said of her ex-husband “I don’t think he’s changed” and had a terrifying prediction for Hicks.

When Cooper asked if she’s concerned for Hicks’ safety, Willoughby responded “It worries me for a lot of reasons. I’ll be frank with you, if he hasn’t already been abusive to Hope, he will. And particularly now that he’s under a lot of stress and scrutiny. That’s when the behaviors come out. And if he hasn’t already, he will.” OMG, that’s chilling.

She continued, “I don’t think he has done the self reflective work to acknowledge this issue. I don’t think he has really taken the time to deconstruct why it his he behaves this way and until he’s able to do it I don’t think he has control over it.” A shocked Cooper then asked “So you’re worried about Hope Hicks?” and she nodded, saying “I am worried.”

Willoughby started the ball rolling towards Porter’s White House demise in a Feb. 6 interview with the DailyMail.com where she alleged that he was extremely emotionally and verbally abusive to her during their marriage. She even claimed he got rough with her, alleging that she went to take a shower to diffuse a fight and he yanked her out naked by the shoulders “in a rage.” Porter vehemently denied the allegations, but the following day his other ex-wife Colbie Holderness, 37, came forward to The Intercept with photographs showing a black eye that she claims Porter gave her while on vacation.

Both women claim they told the FBI about the abuse allegations when the bureau was doing a background check on Porter, which was never completed despite him being President Trump’s staff secretary for over a year. White Chief of Staff John Kelly fiercely defended Porter to the DM in response to Willoughby’s story, but after Holderness’ photos surfaced he changed his tune. “I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society,” he said in a Feb. 7 statement, adding that he had accepted Porter’s resignation. The next day during a press briefing Raj Shah told a different story, saying Porter had been “terminated” and packed up his belonging from the White House that morning.

There’s still no word on if Hicks and Porter are still an item, but they definitely won’t be working together on a daily basis like they did before his dramatic White House exit. Willoughby’s warning to Hicks is SO chilling, so it’s up to her to listen.

