Rasual Butler’s Deadly Crash: 911 Calls Reveal Chaotic Scene After Car Slammed Into A Wall

A car crash tragically ended Rasual Butler and his wife’s life. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has the 911 calls that followed.

Fans and friends were devastated when it was announced that NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle had been killed in a car accident around 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 in LA. He had reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, hitting a wall and then flipping the vehicle, according to TMZ. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has the 911 calls that came in followed the crash. Although difficult to hear, they shed new light on this tragic turn of events. Head here for more photos of Rasual through the years.

“I heard a screech and bam, bam, bam. It was loud. Really loud,” the first caller explains when first arriving at the crash. “I’m about to check it out right now. I just heard it.” Emergency services were immediately deployed after. Then, a second call came in following the accident. “Are they trapped in the vehicles?” the 9-1-1 dispatcher asks the onlooker as they try to explain the chaotic scene. Although much of the recording isn’t clear, the person calling in clearly pleads for them to send EMTs as fast as possible. Just terrifying.

As we previously reported, following Rasual’s death, the internet saw an outpouring of touching messages from the NBA and beyond. “I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother,” former Washington Wizards teammate John Wall wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace.”

