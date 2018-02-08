Eagles Parade: Nick Foles & More Players Hit The Streets Of Philly To Celebrate Super Bowl Win

It’s the biggest party in Philadelphia since 1776! The Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win in style, joining millions of fans for a massive parade. Check out the highlights.

“Fly, Eagles, Fly?” No, it’s time to “Party, Eagles, Party!” The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their epic Super Bowl 52 victory with a massive parade through the streets of the City of Brotherly love, as millions of fans gathered to see quarterback Nick Foles, 29, tight end Zach Ertz, 27, running back LeGarrette Blount, 31, and the rest of the team. Though the parade officially kicked off at 11 AM ET, fans woke up early to get a spot near the end of the parade route at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for all the highlights, especially if any of the Eagles’ celebrity fans — like Bradley Cooper, 43, or Tina Fey, 47 — decide to show up!

With temperatures just hovering around freezing, fans bundled up – and so did the players! Chris Long, 32, gave fans a preview of his parade outfit, as the defensive end posed in a full-length fur coat, an Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers jersey and a pair of shades. “Parade ready,” was all he said. His outfit, though outlandish, was radically understated compared to what Jason Kelce, 30, wore. The center went ALL. OUT. He looked like a cross between St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras and a Piñata, rocking a green and pink outfit that many thought came straight from Philly’s Mummers Parade.

Other players decided to keep it simple. Vinny Curry, 29, and Nelson Agholor, 24, dressed sensibly for the weather. Though, ahead of the parade, Vinny showed a video of him literally rocking out with a WWE Championship belt. Their teammate, Beau Allen, 26, strapped a Go-Pro to his head while dressed in what can be called “Lumberjack Chic.” Sweet. No matter what people wore, both the players and fans had huge smiles on their face. By defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, the Eagles brought the Lombardi trophy to Philly for the first time in team history!

“We were wondering if we would ever see the Eagles win a Super Bowl in our lifetimes, and we may not ever see another one,” John Thompson, 56, of suburban Downingtown, told CBS Philly. “That’s why we’re here today.” The organizers are ready for as many 2 million people to flood the streets. After the wild partying that happened the night the Eagles won the Super Bowl, here’s hoping Eagles fans don’t get too crazy.

HollywoodLifers, check out the gallery above of all the highlights from the Eagles Victory Parade. Who was your favorite player? Did you see what Jason was wearing?