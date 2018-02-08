Parker Lane’s ‘3 A.M.’ Is The Modern Day Love Song You Won’t Stop Listening To — First Listen

The man who brought you ‘Where Is The Love?’ ‘My Humps’ & more, now offers a story of modern day romance with a new sound that you will obsess over. Listen to Parker Lane’s new jam!

“Parker Lane is a concept,” explains Printz Board, the Grammy Award-winning artist behind the project. “Imagine old friends in a living room, huddled around an acoustic guitar, lit by a crackling fire, drunk on the moment, and entangled in the story of the song.” Those feelings of serenity and perfection is what Printz’s Parker Lane provides, evident in the debut single, “3 A.M.” A collaboration between Printz and New Zealand-born Lucy Graves, the modern-day love song gives a look at all that’s to come in this unique musical project that Printz compares to Sia‘s first musical group, Zero 7.

Lucy and Printz on “3 A.M,” with the backdrop of an acoustic guitar and light tambourine, have an addictive sound that’s reminiscent of a Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz duet, but also a taste of the collaborative sound that is to come from Parker Lane. The song is a commentary on modern dating culture, dissecting the thoughts that go through a woman’s mind versus what’s going through a man’s. “The female character assumes it’s just a booty call, while the male argues, ‘You’re actually the girl I want to be with. That’s why I’m calling you in the middle of the night.’ We all have these ups and downs in relationships. ‘3 A.M.’ really examines those moment,” Printz says. “It’s a commentary on the psyche of the man and the woman. It’s honest.” Not only is the single honest and relatable to mostly anyone who listens, but it’s catchy and an easy listen that you’ll have on repeat no matter the time of day. HollywoodLife.com has the FIRST listen at Parker Lane’s debut single, “3 A.M!”

Printz has had a major impact on pop music, writing Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is The Love?” “My Humps,” “Don’t Phunk With My Heart,” working with Selena Gomez, Fergie, Sheryl Crow and more of today’s biggest artists. Now, he takes his talent and presents Parker Lane, which will include more collaborations with Lucy Graves, and other artists in the future EP! We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, listen here FIRST to Parker Lane’s “3AM” and let us know what you think!