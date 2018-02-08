Omarosa: Working In White House Prepared Me For ‘Big Brother’ — I Know How To ‘Watch’ My Back

Omarosa is shaking things up on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ — and she says that working for Trump prepared her for the backstabbing nature of the show!

Omarosa came into the Celebrity Big Brother house with a bang on the Feb. 7 premiere, and said she’s confident in her strategic abilities on the show because of the time she worked in the White House under Donald Trump. “Here in the Big Brother house, there’s people who want to stab you in the back,” she explained during the first episode. “[It’s] kind of similar to the White House, so it’s game on.” During her introduction, she also added, “[In the White House], you have to know how to watch your own back. And in some cases, you have to watch your front, too.” Big Brother is, indeed, a cutthroat game, and it looks like Omarosa is NOT messing around.

Things got off to a good start for Omarosa in episode one. She won the first award, making her safe from being evicted first. She also didn’t have to participate in the first challenge because of the award. Plus, Omarosa teamed up with Shannon Elizabeth, and along with Marissa Jaret Winokur, the ladies formed an all-female alliance. They rounded up the other ladies to get on-board, with plans to pick off the men first. Of course, Omarosa was also at the center of a little bit of drama, too — James Maslow left her with a sour taste in her mouth after letting her know he didn’t know what The Apprentice was (Omarosa competed on the show in 2004).

In Dec. 2017, Omarosa unexpectedly resigned from her role as director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. She was confirmed as a member of the Celebrity Big Brother cast on Jan. 28.

