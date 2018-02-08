‘Celebrity Big Brother’: The House Guests Need To Get Omarosa Out ASAP

Here’s why the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house guests need to focus on getting Omarosa Manigault out as quickly as possible.

Celebrity Big Brother premiered on February 7, and Omarosa Manigault is already proving to be a major threat. Those of us familiar with Omarosa’s reality competition tactics could see her snake-like ways as she slithered throughout the house, but, unfortunately, the rest of the guests seem oblivious. The most oblivious of them all is her roommate, Shannon Elizabeth, who seems to have a heart of gold and is throwing trust around entirely too quick. For example, even after Omarosa shoved (for lack of a better word) Shannon out of the way to enter a bedroom before her, the actress blatantly ignored the move and proceeded to room with her. Um, but why?

As if that wasn’t enough, Shannon, who claims to be an avid Big Brother fan, later decided to share the one and only secret she had inside the house with Omarosa. For those of you who missed it, Shannon and her fellow house guest, Marissa Jaret Winokur, are actually longtime friends. No one knew that — until Shannon shared the information with Omarosa in hopes of building an alliance. While it worked, and Omarosa actually had something nice to say about Shannon and her good “vibe”, we all know its only a matter of time before she’s wiping her very expensive heels on Shannon’s back to get what she wants. Ugh.

If the house guests were smart they would be focusing on getting Omarosa out as quickly as possible. She’s very competitive (as she’s already said herself on the show), she’s manipulative, and she will do anything — absolutely anything — to win. It seems like most of the house guests aren’t aware of this (especially James Maslow, but that’s another story). In fact, the only one that seems to be terrified of Omarosa is Ross Mathews. Hopefully he’s smart enough to convince the other house guests that she has to go. Immediately.

In the meantime, maybe we should start crowdfunding to pay for anti-Omarosa smoke signals? Or one of those sky writing messages? Just a thought.

