Normani Kordei Signs Solo Publishing Deal — Is Fifth Harmony About To Split?

Normani Kordei has signed a deal with Stellar Songs to release solo material, and once again, fans are freaking out over the possibility of a band breakup!

Could Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) be on the verge of a split? Following reports that Lauren is signing a solo deal with Columbia Records, it sounds like Normani is the next one in line! She’s signed a new deal with Stellar Songs, a publishing company that’s also the home to artists like Sam Smith. Normani has previously signed as a solo artist to a management agency (S10 Entertainment) and a talent agency, so now she just needs to sign with a label, and her solo debut will be on its way!

Harmonizers are flipping over the news on social media, because while the ladies have denied reports that a split is happening anytime soon, the evidence does seem to be piling up. “Does that mean 5h will disband?” one fan worried after hearing the news about Normani. Others are viewing the potential change in a positive light: “They need to break up omg we need Solo Normani!”

Normani has dipped her toe in the solo waters already. She’s teamed up with Khalid for a track called “Love Lies,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Love, Simon. It’s expected to drop on March 16, so keep an eye out!

Meanwhile, Lauren has hinted that solo careers are definitely on everyone’s minds, even if they’re still focusing on 5H at the moment. “We’re all in a space right now where we are giving each other the space to explore ourselves and be honest with each other and open with each other about what we’re doing,” she recently told Forbes. Hmm!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifth Harmony will break up soon?