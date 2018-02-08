Miley Cyrus Joins Liam Hemsworth On The Beach To Watch Her Man Surf & We’re Envious

Hot date! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hit the beach in Malibu on Feb. 7, where she watched her man catch some waves! See the photos from their sweet date!

Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, spent time at the beach on February 7, amidst their busy schedules. Miley’s been working on music, while Liam has been occupied filming his latest movie, Killerman in Savannah, Georgia. However, the engaged couple made time for themselves when they ventured to a Malibu beach, one of their special spots, where Miley watched as Liam rode some waves. Miley’s hit song, “Malibu” is a tribute to her relationship with Liam, where the pair currently live together. They also met and fell in love on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song, which was filmed on a beach.

The musician — who just took the Grammys stage with Elton John, 70, for a breathtaking performance — dressed casual in a grey sweater with her hair up. Liam opted to go shirtless, as he dried off from the ocean in nothing but a towel. And, no one is complaining. His scruffy beard and shaggy hair were on full display as he made his way to their black vehicle. See the photo from their day out below!

Speculation has been brewing that Miley and Liam secretly married while she visited the actor in his native, Australia recently. The singer jetted to Byron Bay, on the New South Wales coast of Australia, where she spent the New Year with Liam. Shortly after, the pair were photographed with rings on those fingers, which caused onlookers to believe they had tied the knot in secret. While Miley and Liam have yet to address or confirm the wedding reports, Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, 34, was questioned about their relationship during a recent interview.

“They’re not officially married,” Chris revealed on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning on January 16. However, he admit that Miley’s totally Hemsworth-approved. Chris said she’s “a lot of fun” to have around, and even joked that he’s constantly begging her to sing for them. And, his sweet admission about Miley came on the same day his wife, Elsa Pataky, 41, raved about the singer at the LA premiere of his film, 12 Strong.

“We love it because she’s just so creative. So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her and having her around is fun,” Elsa explained to Entertainment Tonight. “[We’ll say], ‘Just sing us something,’ and she does.” Elsa also said that her children — twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 3, and daughter India Rose, 5 — are big fans of Miley too! “They really enjoy her,” Elsa said, adding, “She’s amazing and my kids love her.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will finally tie the knot this year?