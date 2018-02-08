Kylie Jenner Channels Kourtney With ‘100% Natural’ Nursery: $400 Organic Mattress & More

Kylie Jenner’s already taking motherhood very seriously. Determined to provide the best for baby Stormi, the star’s stocked her nursery FULL of Expensive, natural items!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is not messing around when it comes to showering her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, baby daughter with expensive products and goodies! Stormi Webster was only born last week, on Feb. 1, but she already has quite an impressive nursery. In fact, Kylie has reportedly only been buying organic, natural things for her little girl — and the eco-friendly products do NOT come cheap! She apparently only wants Stormi to come into contact with sustainable products that won’t harm her, so EVERYTHING is top-of-the-line, according to TMZ. Click here to see pics from Kylie’s pregnancy reveal video.

“We’re told any items with paint are chemical-free, and anything wooden came from sustainable suppliers,” the media outlet reported. Kylie has also reportedly splurged on a $3,500 hand-finished Bancroft changing table as well as a $400 organic premium crib mattress. Both the pricey products were purchased from Petit Tresor in WeHo. Even Stormi’s toys are apparently completely safe in addition to being good for Mother Earth. The new parents purchased a few handmade wooden teether bears that are from the forests of South Chile, the website reports. The bears are coated in a non-toxic bee’s wax and cold-pressed flaxseed oil — fancy!

Apparently Kylie and Travis have spent thousands of dollars on these organic, eco-friendly, and sustainable products — seemingly taking a page out of Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, parenting book. After all, Kourt is known for being extremely picky about what products her three kids come into contact with, as she only buys everything organic and wholesome. But if you think Stormi’s nursery furniture and toys are impressive, just wait until you see the newborn’s closet!

The 1-week-year-old already has a massive wardrobe consisting of SHELVES of mini shoes and racks on racks of dresses and jumpsuits. Kylie gave fans a sneak peek of it all in her pregnancy reveal video, which she shared on Feb. 4. Clearly this little girl already has it made!

